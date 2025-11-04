Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews with his two newly-appointed Deputies, Oliver Bryan and Neetu Squire

The vacant role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland has been filled by two people.

The unusual job-share arrangement will see Oliver Bryan and Neetu Squire working on a part-time basis to replace Charlotte Chirico, who unexpectedly resigned ‘for personal reasons’ in September.

Ms Chirico, who is from Melton and a member of the Conservative Party, quit the job in September just weeks after Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews surprisingly defected from the Tories to join Reform UK.

Speaking at a confirmation hearing held by the Police and Crime Panel, Mr Matthews explained that his aim was to split the role by appointing individuals working on a part-time basis, equipped with different, but complementary, skills. He said the new duo would work, in total, a three-and-a-half-day week, which the Home Office has confirmed is in-line with the legislation.

Mr Bryan, who will have special responsibility for engagement and lobbying, is an experienced public affairs professional with a strong understanding of politics, policing, governance and community engagement, both in the UK and overseas.

In 2023 he was appointed as Head of Investigations for the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, pushing for lower taxes, less waste and more accountability.

Leading national investigations into government spending, he regularly appeared in the media and was awarded the Atlas Network’s Asia Liberty Award for innovation in public accountability.

He is said to be highly skilled when working in complex stakeholder environments and well versed in political lobbying and community representation. Mr Bryan will work two and a half days a week.

Ms Squire is an award winning community cohesion specialist and she will be tasked with encouraging consultation and engagement with the wider community and boost community cohesion across the force area.

She will work the equivalent of one day per week.

Mr Matthews had intended to appoint a third Deputy – former Magistrate Rev Gwyn Davies – who would have had responsibility for the criminal justice portfolio.

Unfortunately, Rev Davies suffered a serious medical incident over the weekend and will not now be taking up the role.

All three candidates were interviewed robustly in public forum by the Police and Crime Panel members after which the panel confirmed its approval of the Commissioner’s recommendations.

Mr Matthews said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Gwyn a swift recovery.

"Obviously, we are all disappointed that he cannot now take up the role, at which I think he would have excelled, but I completely understand that he is no longer able to do so.

“However, I am very pleased to welcome Oliver and Neetu to our small team.

"I’m very clear about the work that needs doing by my Deputy - or in this case Deputies - and I think it’s important to have people who are well-qualified to undertake specialist roles.

“I’m grateful that we have identified such talented individuals and I look forward to working with them as we strive to prevent crime and drive change designed to make Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland safer.”