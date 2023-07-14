Horse rider charged with common assault following Whissendine incident
Police have charged a horse rider with one count of common assault following an incident in Whissendine earlier this year.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Sam Jones (34), of Cottesmore Road in Ashwell, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 11.
The charge relates to a report of a horse colliding with a woman aged in her 60s on February 11.
Jones, 34, has also been charged with one count of hunting a wild mammal with dogs under Section 1 of the Hunting Act, at Loddington on February 18.