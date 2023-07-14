News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Horse rider charged with common assault following Whissendine incident

Police have charged a horse rider with one count of common assault following an incident in Whissendine earlier this year.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Police have brought chargesPolice have brought charges
Police have brought charges

Sam Jones (34), of Cottesmore Road in Ashwell, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 11.

The charge relates to a report of a horse colliding with a woman aged in her 60s on February 11.

Jones, 34, has also been charged with one count of hunting a wild mammal with dogs under Section 1 of the Hunting Act, at Loddington on February 18.