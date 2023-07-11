News from the courts

Benjamin Warwick appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to a breach of the order after initially denying the charge.

The court heard that he sent a WhatsApp message to the woman at Welby Lane, in Melton, on Boxing Day last year.

This was in breach of the restraining order which had been made on November 8, 2022.

The magistrates conditionally discharged Warwick for six months and ordered him to pay a surcharge of £26 to fund victim services.

The defendant was also told to pay court costs of £85.

JPs said they took into account Warwick’s guilty plea when passing sentence.