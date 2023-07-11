News you can trust since 1859
A 35-year-old Holwell man has admitted breaching a restraining order prohibiting him from making contact with a woman.
By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Benjamin Warwick appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to a breach of the order after initially denying the charge.

The court heard that he sent a WhatsApp message to the woman at Welby Lane, in Melton, on Boxing Day last year.

This was in breach of the restraining order which had been made on November 8, 2022.

The magistrates conditionally discharged Warwick for six months and ordered him to pay a surcharge of £26 to fund victim services.

The defendant was also told to pay court costs of £85.

JPs said they took into account Warwick’s guilty plea when passing sentence.

Warwick also faced a second charge of breaching the restraining order by making contact with the woman in St Mary’s Way, Melton, on November 12 last year but the charge was dismissed with no evidence offered.