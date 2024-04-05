Armed police were deployed to Melton

There were multiple reports on social media of a heavy police presence in the town and a force helicopter flying around the skies of Melton.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman told the Melton Times this morning: “At around 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday April 4) a report was received that gunshots had been heard and people had been shot in Melton Park in Burton Road.

“In the interest of public safety, armed officers were deployed.

"However it was established this was a hoax call.

“The caller has been identified and enquiries are continuing.”

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: “There was a vast amount of police resources that were sent to deal with this matter, taking them away from emergency calls elsewhere across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”