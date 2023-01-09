News you can trust since 1859
Have you seen this stolen tipper van?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a stolen lorry.

By Nick Rennie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:26pm
The tipper van stolen at Old Dalby
Officers from Melton were informed that the Ford Transit tipper van had been taken by thieves from a parked location at Old Dalby.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing area said: “It was taken from a site in Station Road between 6pm on January 1 and 5am on January 2.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online at www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101, quoting the reference 23*2529.