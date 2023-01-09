Have you seen this stolen tipper van?
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a stolen lorry.
Officers from Melton were informed that the Ford Transit tipper van had been taken by thieves from a parked location at Old Dalby.
A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing area said: “It was taken from a site in Station Road between 6pm on January 1 and 5am on January 2.”
Anyone with information is asked to report it online at www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101, quoting the reference 23*2529.