Four suspected drug dealers arrested in Melton police raid

Officers prepare to raid a property in Rutland Street, Melton, where drug-related activity was suspected

Officers say they executed a drugs-related warrant at a property in Rutland Street ‘in response to local community concerns around drug-related activity happening in the area’.

We reported last week that Melton police had made 11 arrests and seized drugs with a street value of £5,000 in a separate county lines operation in the town.

Commenting on the latest Rutland Street raid, a spokesperson for Melton Police said: “With the support of our Tactical Support Team colleagues from headquarters, we gained entry to the property.

Officers prepare to raid a property in Rutland Street, Melton, where drug-related activity was suspected

“Upon searching the property, a quantity of cash, drugs and drug related paraphernalia were found.

“Four people inside the property were arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and are currently in custody awaiting questioning.”