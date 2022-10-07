News you can trust since 1859

Four suspected drug dealers arrested in Melton police raid

Four suspected drug dealers were arrested in Melton yesterday (Thursday) in the latest police swoop.

By Nick Rennie
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:11 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:12 am
Officers prepare to raid a property in Rutland Street, Melton, where drug-related activity was suspected
Officers say they executed a drugs-related warrant at a property in Rutland Street ‘in response to local community concerns around drug-related activity happening in the area’.

We reported last week that Melton police had made 11 arrests and seized drugs with a street value of £5,000 in a separate county lines operation in the town.

Commenting on the latest Rutland Street raid, a spokesperson for Melton Police said: “With the support of our Tactical Support Team colleagues from headquarters, we gained entry to the property.

“Upon searching the property, a quantity of cash, drugs and drug related paraphernalia were found.

“Four people inside the property were arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and are currently in custody awaiting questioning.”

Anyone with concerns over drug-related activity is advised to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.