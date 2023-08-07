Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain both died when their car was deliberately rammed off the A46 near Melton

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died instantly in the incident, which happened close to Six Hills in the early hours of February 11 last year.

Mr Hussain, who was a passenger in the car, had made a 999 call just seconds earlier stating they were being chased by people in balaclavas, being rammed off the road and that they were going to die.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, Ansreen Bukhari, Mahek Bukhari, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan were found guilty of the murders of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin.

From left, Rekan Karwan, Mahek Bukhari, Ansreen Bukhari and Raees Jamal were all found guilty of murder after a car was rammed off the A46 near Melton

Sanaf Gulamustafa, Ameer Jamal and Natasha Akhtar were found not guilty of murder but were found guilty of the manslaughter of the two men.

Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter.

Enquiries carried out during the murder investigation showed Mr Hussain had been in relationship with Ansreen Bukhari for around three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Ansreen Bukhari, who was married, tried to end the affair, Mr Hussain made threats to expose the relationship to her husband and to share sexual images and videos of Ansreen Bukhari.

Ansreen Bukhari had offered to pay back money which Mr Hussain had spent during the relationship and it was arranged for Mr Hussain to meet with Ansreen Bukhari and her daughter Mahek Bukhari, who knew about the affair.

However, Ansreen and Mahek Bukhari arrived at the arranged meet-up in the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, along with the six other defendants. The eight defendants were in two vehicles – an Audi TT and a Seat Leon.

Mr Hussain then arrived at the car park in a Skoda Fabia, being driven by his friend Mr Ijuzaddin, who had said he would take him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed the Skoda Fabia arrive in the car park and it was followed by the Audi TT and Seat Leon two minutes later.

Enquiries carried out by a force forensic collision investigator showed the Audi TT reached speeds of up to 100mph during the chase. The speed of the Skoda at the time of the collision was estimated at being in excess of 80mph.

Damage found on the front of the Seat Leon was found to be consistent with colliding with the rear of the Skoda Fabia.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Det Insp Mark Parish said: “This was a callous and cold-blooded attack which ultimately cost two men their lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After setting Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin up, chasing them at high speed and then ultimately ramming their car off the road, none of the defendants made any attempt to help the victims or to call for help. Instead they drove on and then even drove back past the collision site. Still no-one attempted to offer any help.

“As the defendants found guilty were arrested, charged and stood trial before a court, lies were continually told in order to try and cover their tracks.