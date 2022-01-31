Former teacher denies causing suffering to horse during hunt meet
A Somerby woman who was captured on video apparently kicking and punching a pony during a hunt meet has this morning (Monday) denied charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering when she appeared in court.
In a prosecution brought by the RSPCA, Sarah Kate Moulds (37), of Oakham Road, faced two charges relating to the incident involving a pony called ‘Bruce Almighty’ at The Drift at Gunby, near Sewstern, on November 6 last year.
The allegations under the Animal Welfare Act, alleged causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by kicking and hitting him and failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering to an animal by a failure to act to prevent unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Today’s hearing, at Boston Magistrates Court, was told that a video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs last November appeared to show a woman, allegedly Ms Moulds, hitting and kicking a horse.
The footage has been seen by nearly 200,000 people online and made national newspaper headlines.
Ms Moulds was a teacher at Somerby Primary School and a volunteer at the Cottesmore Pony Club but was let go from her roles as a result of the video.
In court, she pleaded not guilty to both charges and elected trial by jury.
She will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on February 28 and has been granted unconditional bail.