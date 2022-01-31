Former teacher denies causing suffering to horse during hunt meet

In a prosecution brought by the RSPCA, Sarah Kate Moulds (37), of Oakham Road, faced two charges relating to the incident involving a pony called ‘Bruce Almighty’ at The Drift at Gunby, near Sewstern, on November 6 last year.

The allegations under the Animal Welfare Act, alleged causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by kicking and hitting him and failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering to an animal by a failure to act to prevent unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Today’s hearing, at Boston Magistrates Court, was told that a video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs last November appeared to show a woman, allegedly Ms Moulds, hitting and kicking a horse.

The footage has been seen by nearly 200,000 people online and made national newspaper headlines.

Ms Moulds was a teacher at Somerby Primary School and a volunteer at the Cottesmore Pony Club but was let go from her roles as a result of the video.

In court, she pleaded not guilty to both charges and elected trial by jury.