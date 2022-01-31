Five charged following incident during Rutland hunt meeting

Latest news EMN-221001-130922001

Police have been investigating what was said to have happened between midday and 1pm on Saturday in Ashwell Road.

Initial reports were that a 15-year-old girl and two men, aged 61 and 52, had been assaulted in the incident as they watched the hunt.

Sgt Mark Body, from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who was in or travelling along Ashwell Road or the surrounding area.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or remembers seeing a silver 4x4 parked up. If you were driving and have a dashcam in your vehicle, then please get in touch.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help our investigation.”

The five have each been charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and have been bailed to appear at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court on March 2.