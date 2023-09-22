News you can trust since 1859
Ferneley Crescent death no longer treated as suspicious

The death of a man at a property in Melton is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Police have released an update on the incident

The deceased – who was aged in his 70s – was found unresponsive around 11.50pm on Wednesday night and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of murder but she has now been released from custody with no further action.

Detectives sent out an appeal to the public yesterday asking for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including making door-to-door enquiries, and they have now confirmed the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.

The 69-year-old woman who was arrested has been released.

A file will now be prepared and submitted to H.M. Coroner.

Identification of the deceased will be a matter for the coroner, police say.