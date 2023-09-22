Police have released an update on the incident

The deceased – who was aged in his 70s – was found unresponsive around 11.50pm on Wednesday night and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of murder but she has now been released from custody with no further action.

Detectives sent out an appeal to the public yesterday asking for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including making door-to-door enquiries, and they have now confirmed the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.

A file will now be prepared and submitted to H.M. Coroner.