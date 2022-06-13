Farm to host county rural crime prevention event

Latest countryside news

Leicestershire Police and the rural policing team are staging the event at Alma Bank Farm, at Somerby, from 10am until 2pm on Friday June 24.

There will be more than 20 stands set up on the day at the Owston Road farm with lots of information on the latest security technology and advice on how to deter and prevent

crime.

Attendees can talk to local officers, as well as the rural policing team, about any concerns or issues they may have and engage with rural support networks and other organisations, such as the National Farmers Union and the Farming Community Network.

There will also be an opportunity to sign up to the force’s community messaging scheme - Neighbourhood Link.

Sgt Paul Archer, from the Leicestershire and Rutland rural policing team, said: “We’re hoping for a great turn out and would encourage anyone who lives and works in the countryside to come along.

"We’d love to see farmers, young farmers, local villagers, equestrians and rural business owners.

"It will be a great opportunity to talk to about any concerns or issues and get crime prevention and security advice from a host of companies on keeping your property and livestock safe.

"There’s plenty of parking and food will be available so people can come along in their lunch break.”

Harriet Ranson, NFU county adviser for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland, said: “I am delighted to see this event coming to fruition through the hard work of the NFU’s Melton Mowbray branch vice-chair Jane Barnes and Leicestershire’s Rural Policing Team.

"It is vital that the police engage with rural communities so both can understand the challenges of rural policing and how we can improve reporting, response and results for all.

"It is a great opportunity for members to engage with multiple stakeholders who can help protect their businesses and I hope to see many of you there.”