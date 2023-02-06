Drugs arrest in Melton Mowbray town centre
Police arrested a person in Melton town centre who was suspected of drugs offences.
Officers from the neighbourhood and dedicated neighbourhood teams carried out a proactive stop search in Melton town centre on Friday.
Pc Shane Sanderson on the local police Facebook page: “The person detained had a quantity of drugs and a large amount of cash on their person.
"They were subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply and taken to custody.
"They were also further arrested for being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the specified limit for a controlled substance.”
Leicestershire Police say the person arrested has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries being carried out by officers.
Pc Sanderson praised the help of local people in making the arrest, adding in his post: “Without the Information provided by the public this would not have been possible. Please continue to report any suspicious activity to the police.”