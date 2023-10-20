Leicestershire Police have carried out a major county lines operation

Officers also carried out 43 warrants and made safeguarding visits to more than 20 vulnerable people in an intensified week of action designed to disrupt the supply of drugs, raise awareness of Child Criminal Exploitation (CCE) and safeguard victims.

County Lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups from cities exploit young people from smaller towns and rural areas into moving and supplying drugs – the ‘county line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Leicestershire force was taking part in a nationwide crackdown on offenders involved in this type of criminality.

Scenes from the major county lines operation in Leicestershire

Assistant Chief Constable, Michaela Kerr, said: “It is particularly important to us as a force, to tackle county lines and target and disrupt the criminals who prey on the vulnerable, and our young people, making their lives a misery.

"Enforcement action is vital in disrupting and bringing down the lines, and our results this week have been fantastic, but our work with partners, to identify and safeguard people who feel trapped, and show them a way out is equally important and of course, this doesn’t just happen during intensification weeks, it happens every day.”

The local week of action resulted in five individuals being charged with 11 separate offences and a collection of weapons being recovered, including machetes, knives, knuckle dusters, air rifles, taser and a blank firing pistol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than £22,000 in cash was seized along with more than £120,000 worth of drugs.

Offices safeguarded 20 individuals and visited seven properties where individuals were suspected of being cuckooed – where a criminal takes over a vulnerable adult’s address to engage in crime.

The operation also saw police speak to 7,393 school pupils and 330 educational professionals through interactive workshops aimed at preventing youngsters getting involved in county lines offences.

The force’s Missing Person Reduction Unit (MPRU) visited children’s homes and spoke to staff and social workers about how to spot and prevent child criminal exploitation along with an overview of the force’s missing from home protocol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the local county lines operation, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, said: “I think many people will be shocked to learn that this type of activity is taking place in their area.

"But sadly, it does. Criminal gangs exploit the vulnerable people in our communities and we must do everything we can to prevent this activity and safeguard those at risk.

"It’s information from the community that often helps to identify those involved, so I urge people to report any suspicions.

“Robust enforcement of this kind helps to disrupt the supply chain and I am very impressed by the outcomes we are seeing thanks to this well-planned multi-agency activity.

"This type of intelligence led policing is continuing all year round as part of our drive to combat knife and violent crime.