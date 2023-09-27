Aimi McCaffrey, who was tragically killed after being hit by a car as she jogged at Cropwell Butler

Glen Widdowson (48) veered onto the wrong side of the road, struck a kerb and ploughed into 46-year-old mum-of two, Aimi McCaffery, from behind.

Aimi, was hit at a speed estimated to be about 50mph as she jogged on the correct side of the road, facing the oncoming traffic, at Cropwell Butler.

Aimi, who died at the scene despite the efforts of passing motorists to resuscitate her, was described by her family as ‘a wonderful mother, daughter and loving friend’.

Widdowson, of Addington Court, Radcliffe on Trent, was jailed for three years and six months following a hearing this week at Nottingham Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for four years and nine months.

His sentence reflected his earlier guilty plea and his previous good character.

Det Con Christopher Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was an utterly tragic incident that robbed a family of a loving mother, wife and friend.

"Aimi did everything right on that dreadful morning and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time as Widdowson drove home from work.

“As he begins a significant jail sentence, I sincerely hope that other drivers will take note of the potential consequences of falling asleep at the wheel.

"The act of falling asleep is always considered to be dangerous rather than careless driving and will consequently lead to far more serious sanctions in cases when people lose their lives.”

The court heard that Widdowson was driving home from his job as a night manager at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel when the tragedy happened, on the morning of Sunday May 15, last year.

Moments before the collision, Widdowson was caught on CCTV veering towards the wrong side of the carriageway as he drove along Radcliffe Road and towards Mrs McCaffery.

He then failed to negotiate a slight left-hand bend in the road, mounted a kerb with two wheels and struck her at a speed of around 50mph.

Forensic collision investigators later concluded that he had made no effort to brake prior to the collision.

With no defects noted to the vehicle and no alternative explanation from Widdowson, it was concluded he must have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Widdowson, who was taking his usual route home through country lanes, was not speeding and remained at the scene of the collision.

Investigators also discovered that he had been diagnosed with the condition sleep Apnoea in 2016 – a condition that disrupts sleep and adds to fatigue.

Although he said he couldn’t be sure what happened, Widdowson later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the basis that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Widdowson had been remanded in custody following his plea at an earlier hearing on 31 August.

Det Con Taylor added: “I urge anyone who feels tired behind the wheel pay attention to how they feel, pull over and take an appropriate break.