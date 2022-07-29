Driver arrested for being five times the alcohol limit

Officers are conducting a six-week road safety campaign to target offending drivers and they have also taken into custody six for drug-driving.
Some of the offences were detected during five road traffic collisions.
Eighteen of those arrested were male and four female and police say seven of the motorists were aged 24 or under.
The highest road side breath test was 175, which is almost five times the legal limit.
The good news for the Melton district is that none of the arrests were made in this area.
A road safety campaign in Melton earlier this month saw 12 offences detected, with nine drivers observed not wearing a seatbelt and three seen using a mobile phone at the wheel. None tested positive for drink or drugs.