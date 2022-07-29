Driver arrested for being five times the alcohol limit

Police are carrying out a summer drink and drug drive campaign

Officers are conducting a six-week road safety campaign to target offending drivers and they have also taken into custody six for drug-driving.

Some of the offences were detected during five road traffic collisions.

Eighteen of those arrested were male and four female and police say seven of the motorists were aged 24 or under.

The highest road side breath test was 175, which is almost five times the legal limit.

The good news for the Melton district is that none of the arrests were made in this area.