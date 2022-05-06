Drink drivers sentenced in court after offences in Melton area

News from the courts

Melton woman, Maud Henry (48), was stopped by police as she drove along Hades Lane, at Wymeswold, in February this year.

A test showed she had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit.

Magistrates at Loughborough disqualifed her for 20 months, fined her £126 and made orders to pay a further £85 in costs and £34 towards funding victim service.

Dharmash Borsana, of Queniborough, was banned for a year after being caught drink-driving in March this year.

The 35-year-old, of Alfred Belshaw Road, was fined £441 when he appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

JPs were told that a test showed 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.

Borsana was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and £44 to victim services.

Syston man, Jordan Keay, was more than three times the drink drive limit when he was stopped by officers at Groby in March this year.

A test showed 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, magistrates were told at the Loughborough court.

A community order was issued by the JPs which now requires Keay to undergo a treatment programme for alcohol dependency for a period of six months.