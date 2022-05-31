Dozens of guns handed into police in county firearms surrender campaign

Chief Inspector Cara Guest-Moore, Specialist Support, Tactical Dogs and Firearms for Leicestershire Police, with some of the 74 firearms and components handed over to county policing teams for a national firearms surrender

The initiative, co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), called on members of the public to hand in illegal, unwanted and unlicensed firearms as well as stun guns, Tasers, CS spray and ammunition.

The vast majority of the items handed will be destroyed with a small number being sent to NABIS for further forensic testing.

A large quantity of ammunition was also handed over to the force for destruction.

Chief Inspector Cara Guest-Moore, specialist support for tactical dogs and firearms, said: “Our aim throughout this surrender has been to avoid the risk of illegal firearms becoming involved in crime. It has given the public a safe place for firearms and ammunition to be disposed of and I’m pleased to see that people made good use of this opportunity.

“Taking just one weapon off the streets, means that there is one less that can fall into the wrong hands and be used to harm or threaten our communities.”

The chief inspector added: “We use various tactics to locate illegal weapons.

"The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and we’re always working with partners and local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.

“Leicestershire Police will continue to robustly investigate those that illegally arm themselves and take measures to combat gun crime. Our commitment to keeping gun crime low will continue beyond this surrender, and I hope that we can count on the public for their continued support.”

Rupert Matthews, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland welcomed the results, saying: “Every weapon surrendered is one less potential act of violence in the wrong hands.

"I know that Leicestershire Police are working hard every day of every week to tackle violence of all kinds on our streets and in our communities and I applaud their efforts on this initiative.”