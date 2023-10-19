News you can trust since 1859
Dispersal order in place in Melton after anti-social upsurge

Police have brought in a dispersal order in parts of Melton Mowbray in a bid to tackle increased incidents of anti-social behaviour by a number of youths.
By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Part of the area of Melton Mowbray covered by the Dispersal order to tackle anti-social incidents

The order, which will remain in place until 8pm this evening (Thursday) covers an area including Scalford Road, Sherrard Street, Thorpe End, Market Place and Nottingham Street.

It allows officers the power to require people to leave the area to reduce the risk of causing harassment, alarm or distress to the local community and to also reduce the risk of any further public disorder.

Officers have already used the power at least seven times since it was introduced at 2.30pm yesterday.

Part of the Dispersal order in place to tackle anti-social incidents in Melton
Pc Ryan Hill, of the Melton neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are continuing to monitor the area and to use the powers of the order when required.

“We will continue to carry out proactive patrols in the area and urge members of the public to report any concerns or incidents to us so that the relevant action can be taken and to help keep our community a safe place.

“We will also continue to liaise with our local schools and partner agencies to address the issues and concerns which have been raised.

“Thank you for your ongoing support at this time.”

The section 35 Dispersal Order was introduced following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths in the Melton Mowbray area.

Incidents can be reported online HERE or by calling police on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

***Have you been a victim of, or witnessed incidents of, anti-social behaviour in Melton Mowbray in recent weeks. Email [email protected] with the details.