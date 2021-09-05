Detectives make arrests in Melton stabbing and drugs investigation

Latest crime news EMN-210509-123112001

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was found injured in the area of Burton Street, early on Saturday morning.

They had been called at 5.06am to that part of town following a report of males being spotted in possession of a knife.

The injured man, who is aged in his 50s, was found to have suffered puncture wound injuries - he was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

During enquiries at the scene, officers also found a suspected cannabis grow at a property in Nottingham Road in the town.

Following initial investigations there, two boys, both aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

One of the boys was also arrested on suspicion of both the possession of a bladed article and assaulting a police constable.

Both currently remain in police custody.

On Satuday afternoon, a 35-year-old man, who lives in Melton, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and cultivation of cannabis. He is also in police custody.

While these arrests have been made as part of enquiries, officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Det Sgt Michael Steer said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this case and working to find out exactly what has happened.

“We are therefore asking anyone with any information to make contact with us to help us with our enquiries.

“Were you in the area of Nottingham Road or Burton Street on Friday evening or during the early hours of Saturday morning?

“Did you see or hear anything which may assist our enquiries?

“Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area?

“Anyone with any information should make contact with us – no matter how insignificant your information may seem.”