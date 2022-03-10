Detectives given more time to quiz Colston Bassett murder suspect

A police roadblock continues this week outside the scene of the murder at Colston Bassett PHOTO GEORGE ICKE EMN-220803-120020001

The 26-year-old suspect has been in custody since being arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing the 47-year-old mother-of-three at her Colston Bassett home.

Officers attended Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and were granted a further 36 hours to question the man.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, appealed to people to keep coming forward with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in and around the area on that night.

Nottinghamshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin EMN-221003-104744001

“We are receiving new information from the public all the time and this has been incredibly helpful to the investigation,” he said.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward so far.

“Every piece of information we receive is like a jigsaw piece that helps us piece together the full chain of events that night.

“Through the progression of witness information, CCTV, forensic and digital investigations we are starting to see in clearer focus.

“So I’d like to urge anyone else who has not yet come forward to get in touch.

“We understand some people may have been busy or perhaps even felt nervous about speaking to the police about what they may have seen or heard - but I would reassure you that our detectives are extremely professsional and understanding and simply want to gather all the information they can to get justice for Clair and her family.”

Clair, 47, was murdered in a knife attack at the Hall Lane property on the evening of Friday February 25.

Her body was discovered the following day.

Police have had a much higher presence than normal in the village since the murder, as they continue to carry out investigations and provide reassurance to local residents.

ACC Griffin said that local officers would be happy to speak to and support anyone who has any concerns.