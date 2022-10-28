Joanne Vigor-Mungovin and the cover of her new book on the Peppermint Billy murders

Scalford man William Brown, known as Peppermint Billy, was the last person to be publicly hanged in Leicestershire after being found guilty of killing a 70-year-old keeper of the tollgate in Melton’s Thorpe Road, and his nine-year-old grandson.

Historian and author, Joanne Vigor-Mungovin, who published a book about the murders earlier this year after carrying out extensive research, now wants to bring the court hearing to life again.

The event will take place on July 14 next year, at The Guildhall, in Leicester, with descendants speaking the words of their ancestors.

Joanne has already tracked down some people related to the 16 witnesses but is keen to now trace those descended from eight people who were living in the Melton area at the time of the murders.

She told the Melton Times: “The trial will be recreated with defence and prosecution lawyers, witnesses and the actual court transcript.

“A jury will be sworn in and, after the evidence has been given, the jury will decide whether William Brown is guilty or not.

“Nearer the date, members of the public will have the opportunity to apply to be on the jury or in the public gallery.”

Witnesses from the Melton area who helped convict Brown 166 years ago were as follows:

***Thomas Roberts – Constable of Scalford, born 1819 in Scalford, died 1997 in Nottinghamshire;

***Henry Reed – farm hand/servant, born 1843 in Melton;

***John Carpendale – farmer, born 1826 in Ashwell, Rutland, married Mary;

***William Moore – baker, born 1824 in Scalford, died September 8, 1916, lived 16 Church Street, Melton Mowbray;

***Francis O’Hare – fishmonger/salesman, born 1832 in Melton Mowbray, died 1915 in East Retford, Nottinghamshire, married Mary;

***Thomas Taylor – labourer, born 1821 in Eastwell, died 1915 in Leicester County Asylum, married Mary Nautch;

***William Smith – labourer, born 1828 in Harby, married Mary;

***James Gretton – lived Cropwell Bishop.

Brown’s motive for the killings of Edward and young James Woodcock was thought to be revenge for court evidence which had led to him previously being transported away for 10 years to what is now called Tasmania, off the coast of mainland Australia.

In January 1857, six months after his execution, the Lords of the Treasury ordered the £100 reward offered by the British government for the apprehension and conviction of the murderer to be distributed equally among the 16 witnesses who helped convict him.

Witnesses who lived in Leicester were:

***Thomas Powell, born 1818 Warwickshire, labourer;

***Martha Powell, born 1816 Warwickshire , char woman, children – William, Samuel, Sarah Ann;

***William Asher, Bedford Street, Leicester;

***William Moulding - born 1824, died 1868, buried in Welford Road Cemetery in Leicester, married Hannah Smith in 1851 (Hannah may have died in the Leicester workhouse aged 83 in 1902).

Other witnesses:

***John Cooke, watchmaker, Hockley in Nottinghamshire;

***James Mason – landlord of the Blacksmiths Arms in Wetherby, West Yorkshire.