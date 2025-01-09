Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews with Leicestershire Chief Constable Rob Nixon, who is to retire in March

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews has paid tribute to retiring Chief Constable Rob Nixon as the search begins for his successor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Nixon announced earlier this week that he was to step down after a 32-year policing career which saw him rise from the rank of constable in the force to the county’s top cop.

Mr Matthews said: "Firstly I would like to thank Mr Nixon on behalf of all our communities for his longstanding commitment to policing and community safety in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After such a long and successful career, during which time he has been an admirable public servant, I completely understand his decision to step back from the day-to-day leadership of this highly regarded police force."

Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews with Charlotte Chirico, who he announced as his preferred Deputy PCC

On the search for a new chief constable, he added: “I will be looking for a strong and courageous leader who has the skills and determination to develop the good work to date, to build trust and confidence in policing and to drive down crime.

"Mr Nixon leaves behind big shoes to fill.”

Mr Matthew has also announced his plans to appoint Charlotte Chirico as his new Deputy following Rani Mahal stepping down from her role last month.

Miss Chirico will support the delivery of the PCC's Police and Crime Plan, in particular his work to strengthen the voice of victims and witnesses of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will also chair and collaborate with the Local Criminal Justice Board and drive forward the Commissioner's plans to combat Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The PCC is keen to further develop activity that ensures the lived experience of victims is embedded through his commissioning processes and believes Miss Chirico's insight will bring value to this work.

A law graduate from Nottingham (Kaplan) Law School, she has accumulated seven years of criminal justice experience, primarily in criminal legal practice.

Mr Matthews said: "Miss Chirico has extensive criminal justice and partnership experience and has worked at a strategic level in previous roles to address risk and improve the quality of justice services for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These skills will prove invaluable to my work to build safe and prosperous communities.

"Miss Chirico also has an in-depth understanding of the victim's journey through the criminal justice system and the need for robust support at every stage of their recovery.

"This knowledge will be critical as I seek to build confidence and trust in policing and deliver the priorities outlined in my Police and Crime Plan.

"I am confident Miss Chirico has the necessary skills to fulfil the Deputy role and complement my own approach and I have every faith she would take on her new responsibilities with passion, professionalism and integrity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Chirico will assume her new role in January 2025, pending the outcome of her Confirmation Hearing on Monday.

Mr Matthews added: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Rani for all her support and commitment during her time as my Deputy.

"She made a great member of our small team and will undoubtedly be missed."