Deputy PCC Charlotte Chirico with PCC Rupert Matthews earlier this year - she has now stepped down

The Deputy Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner has quit just weeks after her boss defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK.

Charlotte Chirico, known as Charlie, was appointed to the role in February by PCC Rupert Matthews, when both were members of the Tory party.

But Miss Chirico, who is from Melton, has now decided to step down ‘with deep regret’.

In a statement released today (Friday) she said: “I would like to stress that this is entirely for personal reasons and not something I foresaw when I took up this role.”

She added: "I would like to thank Rupert, his entire office, the force and our partners for their support during my time as deputy police and crime commissioner.”

Reacting to the news, Mr Matthews commented: “While I fully understand Charlie's decision to stand down as deputy police and crime commissioner, and the personal reasons for this, it is hugely regrettable as she made a big contribution to our small team.”