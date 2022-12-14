Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews

The local police force takes a share of money paid for Council Tax, along with the county council, Melton Borough Council, parish councils and the fire service.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews says there has to be an increase in the tax for the police share due to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis.

He has launched a countywide survey asking residents for their views on whether they would like to pay £10, £12 or £15 a year extra, which is equivalent to 19p, 23p and 29p a week, respectively, for an average Band D property.

Mr Matthews said: "The current financial landscape for policing is the most challenging for a decade.

"A nationally-set pay agreement for our local workforce working 24/7, inflation, and fuel costs have all put significant pressure on budgets.

"I appreciate that the increase in the cost of living is proving difficult for many of us. Unfortunately, the police service is not exempt from the impact of energy increases, pay rises and other inflationary pressures.

"The intention is to invest to save - with better technology, support mechanisms and systems - to give Leicestershire Police more time with communities to prevent crime and find criminals."

The Leicestershire force remains on track to recruit an uplift in police officers and has reached its highest-ever level of women serving as officers following a major recruitment drive.

"Keeping people safe, protecting our communities and maintaining a visible and reassuring presence on our streets will always be my vision for policing,” said Mr Matthews.

"Times are hard and as other services are stretched it is vital for the police to be equipped and resourced to do their job.”

In a message to residents, he added: "I remain committed to sustaining and strengthening local policing.

"To do this, I need your help to give our frontline what they need. Please consider whether you are willing to pay a little more to do this."

