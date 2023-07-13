Police made an arrest

Mohammed Miah (26), of Syston, admitted carrying out the offence while off-duty and today (Thursday) he was jailed for 14 months when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

In the letter, which he hand-delivered to her home address in April last year, he made a demand for the woman to perform a sexual act and if she refused it stated her life would be ruined.

Following today’s sentencing, Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “My thoughts and thanks firstly remain with the victim of this despicable crime.

"I thank her for her co-operation and support with the force during this investigation and hope today’s conclusion helps her in some small way.

“It is disgraceful that this offence was committed by one of our serving PCSOs. There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour and it will not be tolerated within our force.”

The court was today that Miah was arrested six days after the letter was reported to police.

The matter was originally referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who referred the case back to the force for local investigation.

Miah initially denied any involvement, he was released while the enquiries continued and suspended from duty while it was investigated further.

He admitted delivering the letter at an interview on December 8 and also misusing police force computers in relation to searches regarding the victim and people known to her, as well as others known to him.

Miah resigned from the force in January this year and in April he pleaded guilty to sending the threatening letter under the Malicious Communications Act and to three counts of misuse of a force computer under the Computer Misuse Act when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court.

Chief Constable Nixon added: "Following the conclusion of the court case, while Miah has since resigned, internal misconduct proceedings will now be progressed in relation to placing Miah on the College of Policing Barred List.