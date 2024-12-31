County police clock up 15,000 arrests in 2024
The Leicestershire Police force has released statistics detailing its activities over the last 12 months – it says ‘policing today operates in a complex and dynamic environment which involves balancing evolving crime trends and heightened public expectations’.
Officers created nearly 260,000 incidents in 2024 recorded nearly 93,000 crimes.
Aside from the 999 calls, the force received 275,000 calls to 101 and took more than 50,000 online reports
In addition, officer responded to reports of more than 4,300 missing people across the force area.
Leicestershire Police responded to more than 2,100 enquiries from the media.
“These numbers reflect the lives we touch, protect, and serve every single day,” said Leicestershire Chief Constable, Rob Nixon.
“On top of this, the past year has seen us navigate high levels of organisational change.
"Many have stepped into leadership positions earlier than in previous years.
"But the dedication and adaptability of our officers and staff has been crucial to maintaining our resilience and performance.”
He paid tribute to colleagues and the public for their efforts, adding: “We have continued to deliver an exceptional service and I want to extend my deepest thanks to our officers, staff, volunteers and communities for their contributions. It’s this collective effort that allows us to overcome obstacles and achieve success.
“As we look ahead to 2025, I am confident that through collaboration and innovation, we will continue to deliver an outstanding service.”