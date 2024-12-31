Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Rob Nixon

Police have responded to 190,000 999 calls and arrested 15,000 individuals across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leicestershire Police force has released statistics detailing its activities over the last 12 months – it says ‘policing today operates in a complex and dynamic environment which involves balancing evolving crime trends and heightened public expectations’.

Officers created nearly 260,000 incidents in 2024 recorded nearly 93,000 crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the 999 calls, the force received 275,000 calls to 101 and took more than 50,000 online reports

In addition, officer responded to reports of more than 4,300 missing people across the force area.

Leicestershire Police responded to more than 2,100 enquiries from the media.

“These numbers reflect the lives we touch, protect, and serve every single day,” said Leicestershire Chief Constable, Rob Nixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of this, the past year has seen us navigate high levels of organisational change.

"Many have stepped into leadership positions earlier than in previous years.

"But the dedication and adaptability of our officers and staff has been crucial to maintaining our resilience and performance.”

He paid tribute to colleagues and the public for their efforts, adding: “We have continued to deliver an exceptional service and I want to extend my deepest thanks to our officers, staff, volunteers and communities for their contributions. It’s this collective effort that allows us to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

“As we look ahead to 2025, I am confident that through collaboration and innovation, we will continue to deliver an outstanding service.”