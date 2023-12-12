Melton councillors will on Thursday be asked to show support for local shop and supermarket workers after recent reports of ill treatment by customers.

Market Place in Melton Mowbray town centre

Police introduced two temporary dispersal orders in the town centre in October, giving them powers to move on anti-social offenders and keep them away from hotspots where it was happening.

The area’s policing commander, Insp Darren Richardson, told the Melton Times officers had responded to reports of shop staff having to lock themselves inside in fear and of offending youngsters reacting abusively when their behaviour was challenged.

Melton town centre, Play Close park, McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s were identified as hotspots for anti-social behaviour with a group of around 15 youths involved, one aged only 12.

A motion will go before Melton Borough Council’s latest full council meeting this week – at Parkside offices at 6.30pm – calling on the council to condemn abuse of retail workers and show support for their right to be treated respectfully at work.

It will be proposed by Councillor Sharon Butcher and seconded by Councillor Leigh Higgins.

The motion will read: “This Council applauds the huge contribution that retail and supermarket workers have made in recent years in helping our local community, particularly during the pandemic and wishes to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

"Everyone should have the right to work in safety and free from violence and abuse especially when bravely tackling shop thefts or criminal damage to property. Especially in the run up to Christmas.

"It is alarming to hear directly from employees in the Melton area of such abuses being faced recently and this is not just a local issue but across the country as reported by supermarket CEOs.

"This Council condemns any abuse suffered by our retail workers and calls on all partners to ensure that retail and supermarket workers can have confidence that their reports of such behaviour are acted on swiftly and appropriately.