The clean-up operation after graffiti attacks at Melton Mowbray's skatepark

A clean-up operation has been launched in Melton Mowbray after extensive graffiti was daubed all over the skatepark and other places in the town.

Melton Borough Council described the vandalism as ‘upsetting and disheartening’.

Council work teams have been assisted by local bin collection operatives from Biffa in attempting to clean up the affected locations.

The borough council posted on its Facebook page: “We have received multiple reports of graffiti and vandalism last week and over the weekend at the Town Park, Skatepark, and other places in town.

“Thanks to those who informed us and to Biffa for quickly agreeing to help.

“Sadly, the scale of the vandalism means removal is slow and laborious.”

The authority is particularly unhappy by the graffiti at the skatepark, off Play Close Park, which they say has ruined the appearance of the area.

“So far, our teams have spent over 12 hours trying to remove the graffiti and sadly there is still much more to do,” the council post continued.

“In the past, the skatepark has been fundraised for in memory of loved ones, and it offers a place where people can visit, socialise and stay connected.

“To see it damaged in this way is upsetting and disheartening.

“The careless act has also damaged the mural designed and created by our community last year.

“We are investigating this vandalism incident and will take action as necessary.”

The council is reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Email the Safer Communities team at [email protected] if you have information on the vandalism.

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/contact-us/reporting to report anti-social behaviour to the council.