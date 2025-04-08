Chief Constable job to be re-advertised after interviews
Rupert Matthews, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, says two candidates have been interviewed as the potential successor to Rob Nixon, who recently retired.
But the position remains vacant with the PCC unable to make an appointment at this moment in time.
Mr Matthews commented: "I am committed to appointing a Chief Constable who will build on the legacy of success that has been achieved under Mr Nixon's tenure and will work with me to deliver the public's top priorities through my Police and Crime Plan.
"This week, we interviewed two very capable Assistant Chief Constables.
"However, I am determined to find a candidate that has just the right mix of skills and is the right fit for our force, partners and communities.
"I am determined to appoint a new leader who will provide the strength and stewardship to build confidence and trust in our communities and deliver a first-class service to those they serve.
"My Plan is based on the views of local people, and I promise to leave no stone unturned in delivering a Chief Constable who will drive these ambitions and improvements to fruition.
"With Leicestershire Police in such a strong position with regards to performance, it is imperative we identify the right individual to lead the force through the next chapter to achieve further progress."
The role will be advertised again with Temporary Chief Constable David Sandall continuing in the role for as long as is necessary.