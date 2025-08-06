Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews, who has switched from the Conservatives to Reform UK

Conservatives have called for a by-election after Leicestershire and Rutland’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) defected to Reform UK.

Rupert Matthews was re-elected to the role last year, with his former party saying people will be ‘let down’ by his defection.

Mr Matthews announced this week he was quitting the Tories and joining Reform UK.

The PCC, who is serving his second term in the role, claimed the police are ‘fighting crime with one hand tied behind their back’ and the ‘dark heart of wokeness’ needed to be cut out of the criminal justice system.

Reacting to the defection, the local branches of the Conservative Party for city, county and Rutland have now called for a by-election and for Mr Matthews to let residents chose which party they want representing them in the police and crime commissioner’s office.

A PCC is an elected official responsible for ensuring local policing meets the needs of the community.

They also set their force’s budget and how much residents pay in a police precept on their council tax bills.

A spokesman for the local party told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The thousands of members and residents across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland who elected Rupert Matthews as a Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner will feel let down by Rupert’s decision to defect to Reform UK.

"He was elected on a mandate to deliver the Conservative Police and Crime plan.

“It is therefore democratically correct that if Rupert wants to continue under different political colours he should seek the permission of the electorate and call a by-election.

"In the meantime, the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Conservatives will be focussed on holding him to account on the issues that matter to our residents; safer streets, protecting communities and property, and supporting victims of crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Mr Matthews was first elected as PCC for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in 2021 and was re-elected for a second term in 2024.

He previously served as an MEP for the East Midlands for the Conservatives between 2017 and 2019.