Simon Toussaint, who has been jailed for more than five years PHOTO Leicestershire Police

Simon Toussaint admitted two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH), as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, witness intimidation, criminal damage, harassment with fear of violence, breach of a non-molestation order and breach of a restraining order at a hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

And on Friday he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison – following his release he will also be subject to a five-year restraining order.

His victim, who is not being named, said: “By the time the violence and abuse had escalated I was alone.

"I felt I had no one to turn to even if I wanted to.”

The court was told that Toussaint (31), of no fixed abode, entered his ex-girlfriend’s home on Saturday April 9 and Friday May 13, and subjected her to two ‘vicious’ assaults, which included grabbing her by the throat, punching and kicking her multiple times in the head, back and ribs and dragging her across the room by her hair.

Both ordeals left her with severe swelling and bruising, as well as a cut to her arm caused by glass being smashed during the second assault.

After carrying out the sustained attacks, he continued to torture this ex-girlfriend, attempting to call her more than 400 times in the week after the incident in May and leaving her multiple threatening voicemails and text messages.

After being arrested and charged by police, he continued in his attempt and while on remand in prison contacted the victim and tried to coerce her into not attending court.

At the time of the incidents, Toussaint was also subject to both a non-molestation and restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim or going to her home.

Although many of the physical injuries have now healed, Toussaint’s victim is still coming to terms with the mental and emotional trauma she endured.

She said: “The abuse started early in our relationship, first verbal – name calling and putting me down all of the time but this quickly turned into a slap or a punch here and there.

“As I got deeper into the relationship I started to withdraw from family and friends and by the time the violence and abuse has escalated I was alone.

“He had more control over me than I had over myself. I felt it was easier to dance with the devil than face anyone else.”

She added: “After the events in May I knew it needed to stop. I received so much support from the officer dealing with my case and support agencies too.”

Investigating officer, Pc Lorraine Hendrie, from the Leicestershire force’s domestic abuse investigation unit, said: “Unfortunately, this case is not unique and we deal with many men and women who have similar stories to this. I hope by shining a light on this case it helps other victims to reach out and get the help and support they need to put a stop to the abuse.”

