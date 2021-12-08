Burglars target traders on quiet Melton street

Church Street in Melton Mowbray Photo Google EMN-210812-125321001

Police are investigating incidents which took place on Sunday night in Church Street.

An intruder broke into the hairdressers, Giovanni’s, and stole cash.

An attempt was also made to break into Whitehouse Photography, causing £1,000 in damage to the door of the listed building.

Sarah Browne, who owns the photographic business, told the Melton Times: “It’s annoying that they’ve caused so much damage for no gain.

“We are in a Grade Two listed building and it’s going to cost £1,000 to replace the door frame. It’s frustrating they’ve tried to steal cash which we don’t keep on the premises anyway.”

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers are carrying out further enquiries after a burglary at a premises in Church Street.

“The front door window was smashed and cash was stolen from inside.

“This incident occurred overnight on Sunday December 5.

“A second incident also took place the same night at a business premises in Church Street. An attempt was made to enter the property but nothing was stolen. Damage was caused to the door.”

Officers are also looking into an attempted burglary at Caffe Italia, on the same street, last month to see if there is a link to Sunday’s incidents.

The spokeswoman added: “Officers are also looking into whether an attempted burglary at a café in Church Street a couple of weeks earlier is also linked to these recent incidents.

“An attempt was made to enter the premises sometime between 8.30pm on Friday November 19 and 8am the following morning.

“Nothing was stolen but damage was caused to the front and rear door.”