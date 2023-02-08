Burglars steal motorcycle and quad bike from village property
Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars made off with a motorcycle and quad bike from the garage of a house in Scalford.
By Nick Rennie
The intruders took the red Honda TRX 90 quad bike and red Honda CRF 250r motocross bike from a property in Sandy Lane, just before 1am this morning (Wednesday).
They also stole a Stihl circular saw from the garage.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 23000080625.