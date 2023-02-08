A quad bike stolen from a garage at Scalford

The intruders took the red Honda TRX 90 quad bike and red Honda CRF 250r motocross bike from a property in Sandy Lane, just before 1am this morning (Wednesday).

They also stole a Stihl circular saw from the garage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 23000080625.