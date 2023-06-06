The scene in Discovery Drive, Melton Mowbray, after police investigate the stabbing of a woman aged in her 20s

Police officers have been in Discovery Drive today talking to residents and they have renewed an appeal for witnesses to provide any information they have on the incident, which was reported at 6.30pm.

The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – was taken to hospital by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service and police say she is now in a stable condition after saying last night she was ‘critical’.

Police had been called to reports of a fight between a woman and a youth outside a property in Discovery Drive.

The woman was found to have serious injuries when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Det Insp Emma Matts, investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident but from enquiries carried out so far we know that the boy and the woman are known to each other and we do not believe anyone else was involved.

“Officers will be in the area of Discovery Drive today as the investigation continues and we would urge anyone who saw what happened or has captured anything on mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.”

A woman, who declined to be named, said: “There were suddenly lots of police officers on the street.

"We didn’t see what happened but we knew it must be something serious. It’s been a shock to everyone.”