Boy charged with attempted murder following Melton stabbing
A 15-year-old boy will appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Melton.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
A woman aged in her 20s was stabbed in the incident, in Discovery Drive on Monday evening, and is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.
The boy, who is from Melton, cannot be named for legal reasons.
He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of having an offensive weapon in a public place.