Bottesford man jailed for violent attacks on girlfriend

Bottesford man David Smith, who has been jailed for violent attacks on his former girlfriend

Leicester Crown Court heard that David Smith subjected his then partner to two ‘horrendous ordeals’ earlier this year – one on January 3 and the second on March 8 – at his flat in Granby Drive.

The victim sustained a cut lip and bruising and swelling to many areas of her body.

Smith admitted two charges of actual bodily harm (ABH) and he was sentenced by a judge to five years and six months in custody.

He was also placed on an indefinite restraining order, banning any form of contact with his former girlfriend.

Det Con James Piskula, from Leicestershire Police’s domestic abuse investigation unit, said: “Smith carried out two violent and vicious attacks on his partner, one of which lasted for more than two hours.

“These horrendous ordeals left her with significant bruising and swelling to her face, head and many other parts of her body.

“Thankfully the victim suffered no long-term physical injuries and felt able to speak out and seek help.

"I am pleased Smith has admitted carrying out these crimes and the victim now has the justice and hopefully the closure she deserves.”

The detective added: “I would urge anyone who is currently suffering at the hands of a partner to reach out and get the help and support to put a stop to the abuse.