Attempted murder charge after Asfordby Hill stabbing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on New Year’s Eve in a village near Melton.
By Nick Rennie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 3:54pm
The male victim, who is 27, sustained a number of stab wounds in South Street, Asfordby Hill, and was taken to hospital, where he remains.
Romil Vanderbeek, of South Street, Asfordby, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident, at 9.20pm.
Advertisement
Leicestershire Police say Vanderbeek was remanded into custody and appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.