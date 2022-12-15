Police are clamping down on motorists driving under the influence

One of those taken into custody was incredibly more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Officers are clamping down as part of their annual winter drink drug drive campaign, which was launched earlier this year because of the Qatar World Cup and the risk of people deciding to drive home from the pub after watching a match.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “I wanted to remind people to think about booking a taxi, using public transport or having a designated sober driver as the only safe way to get home and not to risk starting the New Year with a drink drug drive conviction.”

So far 64 of the arrests were made for drink-drive offences while 23 motorists had drugs in their system when stopped by police.

Four other drivers failed to take a drink/drug drive test.

Many of the arrested motorists were in Leicester city but many others were apprehended in rural parts of the counties.

Police say people of all ages, backgrounds and communities were found to be over the limit.