Police have made an arrest

The incident, on Braunston Road, took place shortly before noon on Tuesday with the victim, aged in her 40s, being taken to hospital.

Officers last night (Wednesday) arrested a 59-year-old woman, from Knossington, on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent.

She has since been released under investigation.

The vehicle involved in the collision – a grey Mercedes - has also been recovered by police.

Det Insp Charles Edwards said: “Our investigation into the incident is continuing and we’ve spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

“I’m aware of the concern this incident has raised and we’ll provide further updates as our enquiries progress.”

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing. She has since been discharged and officers are in regular contact with her.