Arrest made after road incident leaves driver with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Detectives from the Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses after a blue Peugeot 306 left the road on the B676 Six Hills Lane, close to the junction with Lawn Lane, between Old Dalby and Grimston, at around 10.20pm.

Police say the driver – a man in his 30s – was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, to be treated for ‘injuries that are both life-threatening and life-changing’.

Following early enquiries, officers arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, from the SCIU, said: “I would like to speak to any motorists who were in the area and either saw or captured the blue Peugeot on a dashcam.

“The car may have been travelling with a red Vauxhall Corsa and I am asking anyone who saw either vehicle to get in touch.

“Likewise, I’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet contacted police.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could help us establish what happened.”