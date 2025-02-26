Police have made an arrest

Police have made an arrest after reports of ‘inappropriate touching’ in Melton.

Officers detained a 38-year-old man following a public appeal to identify a man connected with the incident.

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: “The appeal related to an incident around 6pm on Monday December 30 in Drummond Walk, in which a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man who grabbed her around the waist before kissing her on her hand.

"Following our appeal a man has been arrested and bailed while enquiries remain ongoing.”