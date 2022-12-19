Armed police have been deployed to the incident

Officers attempted to carry out the arrest of a man in Blakeney Crescent shortly before 10am this morning (Monday).

A statement released by Leicestershire Police this evening reads: “The man has refused to leave the property.

"A number of other people are also inside the property.

“Due to concerns for the welfare and safety of the people in the property, trained negotiators have been deployed to the scene.

"No injuries have been reported at this time and the negotiators continue to engage with the man and other people who are inside the property.

“In the interests of public and officer safety, armed officers have also been deployed to the scene.”

