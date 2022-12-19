Armed police deployed to Melton residential area
Armed police are in attendance at a Melton residential area to deal with an ongoing incident.
Officers attempted to carry out the arrest of a man in Blakeney Crescent shortly before 10am this morning (Monday).
A statement released by Leicestershire Police this evening reads: “The man has refused to leave the property.
"A number of other people are also inside the property.
“Due to concerns for the welfare and safety of the people in the property, trained negotiators have been deployed to the scene.
"No injuries have been reported at this time and the negotiators continue to engage with the man and other people who are inside the property.
“In the interests of public and officer safety, armed officers have also been deployed to the scene.”
Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area while officers are in attendance hoping to resolve the situation as swiftly and as safely as possible.