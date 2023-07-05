Barkby United Cricket Club, which has been left reeling by a vandal attack on its pitch

Barkby United, which has been playing matches for 173 years, was left reeling by the incident in which weed killer was dropped on the square, destroying the grass.

It means the club’s three Saturday teams, two Sunday sides, a midweek team and junior squads ranging from under 10s to under 17s are unable to play there for the rest of the summer.

To repair the square, 30mm of topsoil must be replaced, followed by a complete re-sow of grass seed, with current estimates suggesting up to £10,000 will be needed to complete this work.

An online fundraising campaign has already raised an impressive £8,000.

Leicestershire Police are investigating and local residents are asked to share CCTV images which may identify the culprits.