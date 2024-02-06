Police have sounded an appeal

The incident is believed to have happened shortly after 5.45pm on Sunday January 7, on the 5A Arriva bus.

The suspect is reported to have sat directly behind the women on the lower level of a double decker bus.

It is reported that he touched the arms and shoulders of both and also stroked their backs while the bus was travelling along Melton Road.

Both women got off the bus further along the road, close to Syston.

The women are described as Asian, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, of slim to medium build. Both were wearing coats with hoods.

The suspect is described as a white man, of large build, aged between 55-60 years. He was wearing a green coat, grey jogging bottoms, a green beanie hat and green patterned scarf.

PC Brian Reid, who is investigating the incident, said: “If you are one of the women described or you believe this happened to you, please contact police.

“It is possible the women mentioned what had happened to family members or friends but didn’t think to report it to police at the time. It is not too late for them to come forward."

Call Pc Reid on 101 or report online HERE quoting crime reference number 24*15108.