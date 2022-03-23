Angel’s family ‘relieved’ as jail term is doubled

Chay Bowskill, of Syston, who has had his jail sentence increased in the Court of Appeal for kidnapping his girlfriend with another man minutes before she was discovered on a main road seriously injured EMN-220323-144048001

Chay Bowskill (20) picked up Angel Lynn and put her back into the van, being driven by his accomplice Rocco Sansome, after she had left it to get away from him in September 2020.

The 19-year-old was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough and has been left with permanent brain damage which means she will need care for the rest of her life.

Bowskill was locked up for seven-and-a-half years in January after being found guilty of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Angel Lynn, who sustained 'catastrophic injuries' after being kidnapped by two men EMN-220323-144115001

Sansome, also 20, of Birstall, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Both men had their sentences for the kidnap of Ms Lynn referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC, who argued they were ‘unduly lenient’.

Bowskill’s total sentence was increased to 16 years and three months by senior judges yesterday (Wednesday), after they concluded his original term for the kidnap was not long enough.

Giving a summary of their decision, Dame Victoria Sharp said: “We have concluded that the sentence passed on him for the kidnap was unduly lenient.”

She said the original term ‘failed to reflect the seriousness of the kidnap’ and the harm caused to Ms Lynn as a result.

Members of Ms Lynn’s family gasped as the judge told the court of the increased sentence. Bowskill, who appeared over a video-link from prison wearing a grey sweatshirt, shook his head as he heard the result.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the ruling, Angel Lynn’s aunt Jackie Chamberlain said the family was ‘relieved’ by the increase.

She said: “We were told at the time not to appeal, but we felt so strongly that we should have appealed, and we did and we got what we wanted today.