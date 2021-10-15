Alicia Kearns says she is ‘heartbroken’ by fellow MP’s murder

The late David Amess MP, who was murdered today at a constituency surgery EMN-211015-162725001

Police say Mr Amess died from stab wounds inflicted by an attacker during a surgery in this Essex constituency.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place in Leigh-on-Sea around noon.

Mrs Kearns Tweeted this afternoon: “Today a man of such kindness, warmth and wit was stolen from us.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton EMN-211015-162807001

“David gave so much of his time to support many of us on our journeys to becoming MPs.

“He was always generous with his time, advice and friendship.

“I am heartbroken, and my every thought is with his family and staff.”