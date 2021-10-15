Alicia Kearns says she is ‘heartbroken’ by fellow MP’s murder
Melton MP Alicia Kearns said she is ‘heartbroken’ following the shocking murder today (Friday) of her fellow Conservative MP, Sir David Amess.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:36 pm
Police say Mr Amess died from stab wounds inflicted by an attacker during a surgery in this Essex constituency.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place in Leigh-on-Sea around noon.
Mrs Kearns Tweeted this afternoon: “Today a man of such kindness, warmth and wit was stolen from us.
“David gave so much of his time to support many of us on our journeys to becoming MPs.
“He was always generous with his time, advice and friendship.
“I am heartbroken, and my every thought is with his family and staff.”
A father-of-five, Mr Amess was 69 and was first elected as an MP in 1983.