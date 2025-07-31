Police are investigating the incident

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning children after eight youngsters were taken to hospital at a summer camp in the Vale of Belvoir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are investigating the incident after police were alerted following reports by a third party of children feeling unwell at the camp, in Canal Lane, Stathern, on Sunday.

Following the report, officers were deployed along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to safeguard the children concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A triage centre was set up in partnership with EMAS at Plungar village hall to assess all children present at the camp.

Following an initial assessment, eight children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have all since been discharged.

Officers have contacted the parents or guardians of those children who were treated.

The 76-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of administering poison/a noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy. He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved.

“We also remain at the scene to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of what has happened and to continue to provide advice and support in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The investigation is now being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Incident Team (MIT).

This is to allow a full and thorough investigation to take place with dedicated resources.

Both detectives and uniformed officers from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) remain in Stathern today carrying out further enquiries and to establish the circumstances of the incident as well as providing reassurance to families affected as well as the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25I63-PO1 if you have information on the incident.

Due to the circumstances of the initial police response, the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).