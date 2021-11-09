48-year-old jailed for life for hammer attack on man in Melton

Simon Vaughan, who has been jailed for life for a hammer attack in Melton on a 60-year-old man EMN-210911-130704001

Simon Vaughan, formerly of Main Road, Asfordby Valley, must serve a minimum of 16 years for the offence, which happened in Bentley Street just over two years ago.

He was sentenced on Friday after being convicted of Section 18 wounding, intimidation and two counts of blackmail following two separate trials in July and August this year at Leicester Crown Court.

For the intimidation, Vaughan got two years in prison and for the blackmail he was given a seven-year sentence, both of these sentences are to run concurrently.

Leicester Crown Court was told that Vaughan approached a 60-year-old man at around 9.15am on October 31 before demanding money and then assaulting him.

The attacker fled the scene and a member of the public who witnessed the incident rushed to the victim’s aid and called emergency services.

Officers were deployed to the area and, from information received, Vaughan was detained shortly afterwards in nearby New Street.

The victim sustained a significant head injury and injuries to his knees, the hearing was told.

He was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he remained for four days before being discharged.

Sgt Sam Bates, the investigating officer, said: “This was a particularly nasty incident which took place in broad daylight and left a man seriously injured.

“I am pleased with the result which I hope will reassure and comfort the victim knowing that justice has been done.”

“I would like to thank the witnesses for their patience with the impact of COVID on the criminal justice system and I must commend their bravery in giving evidence in this case which involved a sustained violent attack.”