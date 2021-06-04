33-year-old Man jailed after drunken sexual assault

Court news EMN-210406-095840001

James Fairlie, of Leicester, was said to have approached the victim in the rear garden of a property, understood to be in the Vale of Belvoir, around 4.45pm on April 15.

Leicester Crown Court heard this week that he was intoxicated and grabbed the woman’s breasts before trying to kiss her before leaving the scene.

The woman called a friend who then came to the property and confronted Fairlie when he returned.

Police officers attended the scene and Fairlie was arrested nearby.

Fairlie was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault at an earlier hearing.

After the hearing, Det Con Mo Behl, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim who has been deeply affected and afraid to leave her house.