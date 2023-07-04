Police officers were called to the incident

Romil Vanderbeek, of South Street in the village, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Monday) on a charge of attempted murder.

A trial was due to be held but Vanderbeek pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the first day of the hearing.

The incident occurred after an argument broke out at a gathering at a house in South Street, Asfordby Hill, during the evening of Saturday December 31, the court was told.

As the argument spilled into the street, Vanderbeek stabbed a 27-year-old man multiple times.

Police were called to the area just before 9.30pm, after the violent incident was reported, and when officers arrived Vanderbeek had left the scene.

He was located and arrested a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his spleen, diaphragm and one of his lungs.

He was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

Det Con Lucy Rossa, investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “What started out as an argument between two people ended up with one man sustaining serious and significant injuries and another now facing time in prison.

“This case shows that violence is not the answer for resolving disagreements and using a knife to threaten or injure another person has huge consequences for all of those involved.”